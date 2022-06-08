Jiri Prochazka says Jan Blachowicz will get the next light heavyweight title shot after UFC 275

Jiri Prochazka expects to face Jan Blachowicz in his first title defense if he defeats Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

Prochazka served as the backup fighter for Blachowicz vs. Teixeira at UFC 267 and it was clear he would face the winner. Teixeira ended up winning the fight by submission, which set up his first title defense against Prochazka at UFC 275 in Singapore.

If Jiri Prochazka does as he says and finds the KO and becomes the champion he thinks Jan Blachowicz will be his first title defense. Blachowicz, of course, is coming off a win over Aleksandar Rakic to get back into the win column after the loss to Teixeira.

“Yup, I think that’s true,” Prochazka said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about if Blachowicz is next in line.

Although Blachowicz only has gotten one win since he lost the belt, Prochazka has already spent time game-planning for him. He served as the backup for Blachowicz-Teixeira and found a way to beat both of them so he doesn’t want to let that go to waste.

“When I was back up I was ready for Glover and Jan. I didn’t choose somebody, but I talked with Jan and for me, it doesn’t matter if the next fight is Jan or whoever,” Prochazka said.

Before Prochazka can even get the chance to fight Blachowicz, he will need to beat Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 which is easier said than done. Should he do it, a fight between Prochazka and Blachowicz would be massive in Europe.

Jiri Prochazka is coming off KO wins over Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir to earn the light heavyweight title shot. Before signing with the UFC, he was the RIZIN light heavyweight champ. Jan Blachowicz, meanwhile, won the vacant belt with a TKO win over Reyes and defended it once against Israel Adesanya before losing it to Teixeira.

Would you like to see Jiri Prochazka vs. Jan Blachowicz is Prochazka wins at UFC 275?