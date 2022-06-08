Chael Sonnen disagrees with Michael Bisping that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was the biggest UFC fight that failed to come to fruition

Chael Sonnen has disagreed with Michael Bisping that a Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) vs. Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) was the biggest UFC fight that failed to come to fruition.

Nurmagomedov, 33, was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Khabib retired from the sport in 2021.

Tony Ferguson, 38, still competes in the lightweight division of the UFC and most recently lost to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in May of this year – many are calling it the knockout of the year.

Bisping, on his YouTube channel, shared his take on the biggest UFC fight that failed to come to fruition – that being Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Now the fact this fight never went to head is just absolutely insane because, if you don’t know, this fight was matched up, this fight was contracted, these training camps were taking place. Not once, not twice, not thrice, don’t know what the fourth is, but five times! These guys were matched up five times.”

Chael Sonnen in disagreeing with Bisping, he believes that the biggest fight to make but got away was:

“For me. it was Anderson Silva vs. Georges St-Pierre. I think that was the fight that got away. Those two never touched each other… I think you guys are gonna agree with me St-Pierre versus Anderson… probably gets a ‘wow’ factor… St-Pierre vs. Anderson, I don’t know if they (UFC matchmakers) so much as shook hands.”

Both Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva are praised as the greatest UFC fighters in their respective divisions. St. Pierre and Silva both won the UFC title and went on to defend it numerous times.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Georges St-Pierre (26-2 MMA), who retired back in 2019, was a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

Anderson Silva (34-11 MMA), the former UFC middleweight champion held the longest title reign from 2006 to 2013. Silva’s Octagon career ended in 2020 but the fighter has now gone on to perform in the boxing ring.

What is your take – do you agree with Sonnen or Bisping? Or perhaps you have a favorite match-up you’d have like to seen, but never took place.