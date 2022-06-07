Jiri Prochazka excited to fight “true warrior” Glover Teixeira, confident he will get the finish to become the champ: “I know it’s my time”

Jiri Prochazka always knew he would eventually fight for the UFC light heavyweight title but admits this is sooner than he expected.

Prochazka is the former RIZIN light heavyweight champion and signed with the UFC in 2020. He made his Octagon debut that July against Volkan Oezdemir, where he continued his win streak with a nasty KO. Jiri followed that up with another violent finish in his most recent effort, sleeping former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes in his first ever main event.

Now, after just two UFC fights, Prochazka will fight for the UFC title which he knew was inevitable.

“Not so quick, not so fast. But, that was the reason why I stepped into the UFC,” Prochazka said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When I stepped into the UFC, I said to my team we want to go for the title to go the fastest way I can, I’m just keeping my word and that’s all.”

Prochazka is very excited to step into the Octagon in the main event of UFC 275 against Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title. He knows the Brazilian is a legend of the sport and a true champion so he’s eager to share the Octagon with him and prove how good he is.

“I’m excited, I respect him because he’s a normal guy, a true warrior. He got the belt at his age, and he has beaten many guys and has won a lot of fights against young guys, strong guys. It’s amazing,” Prochazka said. “Especially the Smith and Santos (wins) that’s the guys in the best shape and he proved that he is a true champion. But, it’s coming my time and I know it’s my time and I just have to do my things and my strategy. I will show my evolved self from my last fight.”

Although Jiri Prochazka says Teixeira is the true UFC light heavyweight champion, he believes he’s on a different level. The Czech fighter is also expecting the champ to try and wrestle him but he believes he will keep it standing and eventually will find the KO.

“I like to finish the fight and not leave the fight to the judges,” Prochazka said. “I just can say that I’m going for the win from the first second of the fight until the knockout… If it’s in the first round by knockout, I’ll take it, if it’s in the fifth round, it doesn’t matter. I have to be ready for every possibility.”

If Prochazka does as he says and gets the KO win to become the champ, he says it will be surreal to get the UFC belt wrapped around his waist.

“It will be amazing,” Prochazka concluded.