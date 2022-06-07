Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her upcoming UFC 275 rematch with Weili Zhang: “It’s going to be medical procedure”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is opening up about her upcoming UFC 275 rematch with Weili Zhang.

It will be Jedrzejczyk (21-3 MMA), a former longtime UFC strawweight champion, making her return to the Octagon after more than two years when she enters into the cage with Weili Zhang (16-4 MMA) in a featured bout on the pay-per-view main card at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two fighters will meet up again on Saturday June 11th. There previous match-up was at UFC 248 in March of 2020 which saw Joanna Jedrzejczyk lose that bout via a split decision to Weili.

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Joanna Jedrzejczyk had this to say about her upcoming match:

“It was my personal decision to not fight. The first break I took was after the fight with Valentina Shevchenko. I needed that. When I was the UFC champ, I was fighting very often. I was very active. One of the reasons I took a longer break was the time for myself. We don’t have the balance between the private life and the business and sports life. Then there was no fans at the arena and for me, there is no sport, any sport, without fans. I’m happy I can perform in front of thousands of people in the arena or watching TV.”

Continuing to discuss the fight, Joanna Jedrzejczyk said.

“I think that she’s not the same after our first fight. Of course I lost, but she’s not the same. But she’s still one of the most dangerous in the division. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

“I just have to put the gas pedal down and be first, violent, but smart from the first seconds of the fight. There is no time to be wasted in this fight, so we have to play my game from the first seconds of the fight.”

Finishing the fighter expressed:

“It’s going to be medical procedure. I’m going to be the best surgeon and I will pick the right tools and use them at the right time. Sharp.”

Are you looking forward to Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Weili Zhang II this coming weekend?