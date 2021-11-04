Jiri Prochazka denies being offered fight against “liar” Aleksandar Rakic

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka has denied being offered an upcoming fight against “liar” Aleksandar Rakic.

Prochazka was the backup on Fight Island for the main event of UFC 268 between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. While Blachowicz entered the fight as a big favorite to defend his UFC light heavyweight title, it was Teixeira who emerged as the champion. The common thinking is that Prochazka will be next in line to fight for the belt, but UFC president Dana White was non-committal to that when asked by the media following UFC 268. Because White hasn’t come out and 100 percent confirmed that Prochazka is next in line, there is the possibility now that Prochazka will have to fight Rakic instead.

Rakic has taken to social media in recent days to say that the UFC offered him Prochazka, but Prochazka says that isn’t true. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour, Prochazka said that he isn’t interested in Rakic and denied the fight was offered to him.

“I’m a little bit disappointed from that, because my coach, he showed me that tweet before, and that’s, man, this is so disrespectful. That’s bad. And the information, that the UFC offered him that fight, that’s not true. That’s not true. I have it from my guys, from my manager, who’s speaking with the UFC, and they said that’s not true what he wrote,” Prochazka said. “That’s showing he’s just a liar, and in that second thing with the flag, man, for me, I’m good with that, because that’s not an attack on me. He’s showing he’s not a warrior – he’s just trash. He’s so disrespectful, and I have no words for him. And in any case, his flag, the (Austrian) flag, has the same colors as our flag. It’s just showing that he’s trash.”

Do you want to see Jiri Prochazka fight Aleksandar Rakic next or do you think that Prochazka should just get the next title shot against Glover Teixeira at 205lbs?