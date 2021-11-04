UFC 268 | Pro fighters make their picks for Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Opening up UFC 268 from Madison Square Garden, Justin Gaethje takes on Michael Chandler which promises to be fireworks for however long it lasts. Heading into the fight, Gaethje is a -210 favorite while the former Bellator champ is a +175 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros lean towards Gaethje getting it done by KO as they trust his durability more than Chandler.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler:

Brent Primus, Bellator lightweight: It will be whoever lands the first clean shot. Both have KO power but to me, I think Gaethje has the better chin. Chandler’s chin is depleting, so I’ll go with Gaethje by KO. I did see Chandler say he won’t take a step back but I think he will feel Gaethje’s chandler he will shoot for a takedown as he is the better wrestler.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I have to take to Justin Gaethje. Chandler’s three biggest losses have come to calk kick, check hook, and an overhand right and that is what Gaethje does best.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: That is a fight you think is either Fight of the Night or a Performance bonus. I’m going to go with Gaethje. He’s the more violent fighter, the better puncher and I think he can take a punch better than Chandler.

Ricky Glenn, UFC lightweight: I think Gaethje gets it done by knockout.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’m taking Gaethje by KO.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I love them both but I have to go with Gaethje. He seems to be the more powerful puncher and the better chin. My heart wants Chandler but my head says Gaethje.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: Justin Gaethje by stoppage. He’s got more power in his hands and isn’t afraid to take one to give one and I don’t think Chandler can do that.

Jordan Williams, UFC welterweight: That is a good one, I’ll say Gaethje by first-round KO. They are very similar stylistically but Gaethje’s power and leg kicks will be the difference.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: I really think Michael Chandler has the skills to be a UFC champion and I think he can wrestle Gaethje and gas him out. Once he does that he can get the late TKO win.

Ike Villaneuva, UFC light heavyweight: It could really come down to who lands first. Both have a ton of power but I think Chandler is the more well-rounded fighter and will beat Gaethje here.

