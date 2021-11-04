Khamzat Chimaev responds after receiving multiple insults from Colby Covington

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev responded after receiving multiple insults from his divisional rival Colby Covington.

Covington took shots at Chimaev at the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference. In addition to poking fun of his name and calling him “Cumshot” Chimaev, Covington also poked fun at Chimaev for contracting COVID-19 and temporarily retiring from the sport. There are very few fighters who are able to get under the skin of their rivals the way that Covington has, and just a day after making all of these insults, Chimaev shot back at him on social media.

Check out what Chimaev wrote on his Twitter in response to Covington’s latest insults.

You will never see me like this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OsQsQFjjQm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 4, 2021

You will never see me like this.

It sure seems like these two rivals are gearing up to meet in the Octagon one day. Covington is one of the best in the world when it comes to trash-talking and also when it comes to fighting, while it seems like Chimaev is one of the best when it comes to fighting. There is clearly a lot of bad blood between these two fighters and all of this trash-talking between each other sets up a big fight between these two welterweights in the near future.

Of course, Covington has a big fight Saturday night at UFC 268 when he takes on his rival UFC welterweight champion Usman for the 170lbs belt. Covington and Usman first met at UFC 245 in December 2019 nearly two years ago, and it was Usman who won the fight via fifth-round TKO. It will now be interesting to see what happens with them in the rematch, but either way, you just know that Chimaev will be eagerly anticipating what happens.

Who do you think would win a potential welterweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington following this weekend’s UFC 268 event?