Charles Oliveira reportedly declines UFC 258 non-title fight with Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira has reportedly turned down a short-notice offer to meet Michael Chandler in a non-title fight on the upcoming UFC 258 card.

UFC 258 is scheduled for February 13 in Las Vegas. According to a report from AG Fight, the UFC attempted to schedule a last-minute lightweight contender fight between Oliveira and Chandler for the rapidly approaching card, but Oliveira declined because there would be no title up for grabs.

Per @AgFight, the UFC offered Charles Oliveira a bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 258 this month, but Oliveira turned it down because the (soon-to-be vacant) lightweight title would not be on the line. https://t.co/syebv24spo — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 1, 2021

Charles Oliveira is currently riding a commendable eight-fight win-streak in the crowded UFC lightweight division. His most recent victory came against former interim champion Tony Ferguson in December. Other highlights of his current streak came against top-flight foes like Kevin Lee, Jared Gordon, and Jim Miller.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, is the former Bellator lightweight champion and one of the most accomplished fighters in that promotion’s history. He made his UFC debut at UFC 257 last month, turning the lights out on the highly regarded Dan Hooker in the first round.

On the heels of their recent successes, Chandler and Oliveira are widely viewed as two of the frontrunners in the race to fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title once the retiring champion Khabib Nurmagomedov official relinquishes it. That being said, both men are seemingly still behind Dustin Poirier in that race after the long-time contender knocked out Conor McGregor in the UFC 257 main event last month.

