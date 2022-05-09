Jessica Andrade slams “champion of boredom” Carla Esparza following UFC 274: “I can’t wait to rip your head off!”

Former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade ripped into new champion Carla Esparza following her win at UFC 274.

Just a few weeks ago, Jessica Andrade made a successful return to the strawweight division by submitting Amanda Lemos with just over three minutes gone in the first round of their main event encounter. Last Saturday night, meanwhile, Carla Esparza shocked the world by edging past Rose Namajunas via split decision to become a two-time champion in the weight class.

Andrade and Esparza have yet to meet in mixed martial arts and yet, the ‘dull’ nature of Esparza’s fight with Namajunas prompted a strong reaction from the Brazilian.

The former strawweight champ was not impressed with Carla Esparza's performance at #UFC274 👀 (via @jessicammapro) pic.twitter.com/6AtJ3hCp3O — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 8, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I want to say that your fight yesterday was the worst in strawweight history, champion of boredom, I can’t wait to rip your head off. Congratulations on the boredom belt, but fans of this sport want to see a massacre, I’ll do!”

In pro wrestling terms, you could certainly make a convincing argument that Andrade has gone full ‘heel’ mode in pursuit of a title shot against Esparza.

Unfortunately for her, it seems more likely that the winner of the upcoming Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs Zhang Weili rematch will get a crack at the gold.

Who would you favour to win if Jessica Andrade fought Carla Esparza for the belt?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below