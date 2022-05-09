Dana White says the UFC will hire a “scale security guard” following weigh-in catastrophe in Phoenix

UFC president Dana White has revealed that the UFC will look into hiring a scale security guard after the weigh-in issues at UFC 274.

While UFC 274 as an event was incredibly strong with a series of entertaining fights taking place throughout the night in Phoenix, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to fight night.

The biggest issues that Dana White and company had to deal with came from the weigh-ins, with a string of fighters noting that they had difficulty with the scales. This was particularly evident for former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira who was stripped of his belt after failing to make 155 pounds, despite being given an extra hour to do so after initially missing at 155.5.

In the post-fight press conference, White suggested that they may be looking to bring in extra security as a result of what went down on Friday.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“We have this issue where guys come out and they’ll start checking the scale the night before and all the Europeans and guys from other parts of the world do kilos, so they all start f****** with the scale to look at kilos and, who knows… ,” White told reporters after the pay-per-view event at Footprint Center in Phoenix. “There’s so many moving parts to this beast of a machine that we run every week, and we’ve got to have a security guard in there where the scale is now. It’s something we’re going to have to do.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you think this is a good idea from Dana White?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below