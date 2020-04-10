Jessica Andrade reacts to UFC 249 cancellation, rewards herself with a massive bag of McDonalds

Jessica Andrade has celebrated the cancellation of UFC 249 in style by ordering a heaping serving of McDonalds.

The former UFC champion was scheduled to make an appearance on the revised UFC 249 card. The upcoming event faced major changes including the fight card and location, all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrade’s scheduled opponent Rose Namajunas withdrew from the event after close family members died from the virus. It was unclear who Andrade’s new opponent would be. However, there is now no need for speculation. UFC president Dana White announced yesterday that UFC 249 has been cancelled. All future fights have also been postponed indefinitely.

“Today we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN,” White announced. “One thing I’ve said since we’ve started our relationship and partnership with ESPN — and it’s been an incredible one, it’s been an amazing partnership and ESPN has been very, very good to us — but the powers that be asked us to stand down and not do this event next Saturday.

White also assured that all UFC 249 fighters need not about money, so what better way to respond than forking out some cash on a huge McDonalds’ order.

Andrade celebrated the end of her intended weight cut by ordering a meal the size of her torso. She posted the picture on Twitter.

A fast-food takeout is a pretty good consolation prize, but it doesn’t take away from the complete disappointment Jessica Andrade and all UFC 249 fighters face. It is unclear when the athletes will get the opportunity to fight again. However, Dana White has insisted that he is still working on a fight island to host bouts and to serve as a training location.

“That’s why I’m telling all of my guys not to worry because Fight Island is going to happen. It’s obviously still being, all of the infrastructure is being built right now, getting put in place,” White said to ESPN. “As we get closer to that, then I’ll start figuring out booking fights, getting guys ready. Plus I can ship guys over there earlier and they can start training over there on the island.”

When do you think we’ll see Jessica Andrade back in action?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/10/2020.