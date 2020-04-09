Dana White explains why UFC 249 was canceled, tells fighters not to worry about money

UFC president Dana White explained on Thursday why UFC 249 has been canceled and why all other events have been postponed until further notice.

The UFC bossman made the disappointing announcement to ESPN on Thursday that UFC 249 — which just saw the full card announced — had to be canceled. He later explained in detail why the UFC was forced to do it.

“Today we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN. One thing I’ve said since we’ve started our relationship and partnership with ESPN — and it’s been an incredible one, it’s been an amazing partnership and ESPN has been very, very good to us — but the powers that be asked us to stand down and not do this event next Saturday,” White said.

White said that Tachi Palace, which was set to hold UFC 249, will land a future event due to standing with the UFC during this difficult time.

“One thing I need to point out is that Tachi Palace in California, the Indan reservation, has had our back the entire time, has stood their ground and was willing to do this fight. When the world gets back to normal the California event will be at Tachi Palace. I’m doing a fight there, I’m bringing them a big fight, and I appreciate them standing with me in this thing,” White said.

The UFC president also told fighters that they didn’t need to worry about the financial aspect of the cancelations, promising to eventually give them their contracted fights.

“One other thing I really want to point out. All of my fighters under contract with me. I want them to feel safe, take time with their families and enjoy their time. Don’t worry about the financial part of this. Then I’m going to make things right with the people who were willing to step up and fight next weekend on April 18,” Dana White said.