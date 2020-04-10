Ronda Rousey shares informative video on the Coronavirus and how to slow its spread

Ronda Rousey has gone from judo expert to COVID-19 expert. She’s shared some important information regarding the ongoing pandemic.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, individuals have been advised to self-isolate and stay indoors. The former UFC champion has been sharing her quarantine tips from her Youtube channel and social media.

On Twitter, she shared a very informative video on the coronavirus sent by her godfather. The video explains why the outbreak is so serious. It explains how the virus affects the body and what we must should do to combat the spread.

You can watch the full video from Rousey posted below:

my godfather Dr. Jake (who’s currently on the COVID-19 front lines) sent me this informative video that taught me a lot – check it out 🙏🏼❤️https://t.co/bzXRsN11aZ — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 10, 2020

Ronda Rousey is isolating at home with her family. Meanwhile, the sport of MMA is on complete standstill. Bellator and ONE Championship have their upcoming fight cards. As of yesterday, UFC president Dana White was forced to announce the cancellation of UFC 249. He has postponed all future events indefinitely but intends on still creating a UFC Fight Island to host bouts and create a location for fighters to go and train.

“That’s why I’m telling all of my guys not to worry because Fight Island is going to happen. It’s obviously still being, all of the infrastructure is being built right now, getting put in place,” White said to ESPN. “As we get closer to that, then I’ll start figuring out booking fights, getting guys ready. Plus I can ship guys over there earlier and they can start training over there on the island.

“So once that’s all in place, you’re looking at like a month. A month I’ll have that all put together and guys can start training and can go there,” he continued. “I’m sure people are going to be ready to get out of their houses in another month and go to an island somewhere and train. So it’s all coming together, it’s all going to happen. I could go next week but this is what it is, I’ll see you in a month.”

Given the information shared by Ronda Rousey, do you think it is irresponsible for Dana White to host fights on a private island? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/10/2020.