Holly Holm is “one fight away from a title shot” according to Mike Winkeljohn

Mike Winkeljohn believes Holly Holm is close to another crack at UFC gold.

Holm fought for the bantamweight title back at UFC 239 where she suffered a first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes. Winkeljohn says the former champion made some crucial mistakes that costed her. “The Preacher’s Daughter” then rebounded with a decision win over Raquel Pennington at UFC 246.

Now that Holm is back in the win column, Winkeljohn’s understanding is that Holm is one win away from getting another title shot.

“In my heart, I believe Holly is one fight away from a title shot. Man, she made a big mistake against Nunes. Everyone that fights Nunes has fallen in that trap,” Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com. “I’ve been amazed as to what Amanda can do. But, I think she got exposed with GDR [Germaine De Randamie] and one more win and Holly gets that shot.”

Holm is currently ranked number two at bantamweight and has options for her next fight. She could rematch De Randamie who beat Holm to win the inaugural featherweight title back at UFC 208. It is a scrap Holm wants to get back as she believes she won that bout.

Yet, there are other options like fighting Aspen Ladd after the two were scheduled to fight one another at UFC 235. But, the UFC pulled Holm from that matchup and Ladd had some choice words for the former champion. Ultimately, Winkeljohn just wants to see Holm compete against the best and get the belt wrapped around her waist again soon.

“She would definitely like to get the GDR fight back. She might prefer that one but she just wants to get the title back,” he said. “Aspen Ladd said Holly stepped out of the fight but it was the UFC that canceled it so she could fight Nunes. Holly is not happy with her attitude so Holly would love to fight Aspen. Either one of those makes sense.”

Holm is still ranked highly at bantamweight where she could very well be just one win away from another title shot.

Do you agree with Mike Winkeljohn that Holly Holm needs one more win to earn a title shot?

