Jessica Andrade explains why she wasn’t upset over leaked nude photos

Jessica Andrade explains why she wasn’t irate after nude photos from her OnlyFans account were leaked online and went viral.

The former UFC women’s strawweight champion, Andrade (21-9 MMA), decided to create an OnlyFans account a few months ago at the advice of her wife, Fernanda Gomes. The goal was to raise extra income for their recent transition from Brazil to Las Vegas.

According to Jessica Andrade the decision to create the account proved to be lucrative. The only downside was that some of her provocative photos were leaked online.

With that said, the Brazilian standout was already prepared for the possibility of leaked photos prior to creating her account and thus was not overly bothered by the recent development.

“I wasn’t upset because I already imagined it could happen,” Andrade told MMA Fighting. “I’ve seen that happen to other fighters as well. … I wasn’t upset because I did all this knowing that it would leak eventually.”

Jessica Andrade continued:

“I’m 30 and my body won’t look pretty for the rest of my life, so we have to enjoy it while it’s nice. No one will want to see it later. [Laughs.] Better use it now, then when it’s gone. But I wasn’t upset. I thought it was funny because people did a lot of memes. If I had done [those photos] against my will, it would’ve been different. But I did that knowing it would probably happen. Not everyone is honest with you all the time. The photos were a package to one person but you don’t know this person’s heart and nature, and unfortunately that happened. But it was a learning experience. So we do photos now, but only to the right people and the right way.”

Jessica Andrade went on to reveal that her OnlyFans account has been paying the bills for the past few months.

“I paid off my car and six or seven months of rent [in Las Vegas] in advance,” she said. “I haven’t even used the money of my last fight’s purse. I was able to pay my bills in Brazil, help my family and help Fernanda’s family with OnlyFans’ money. It’s nice when you check your account and see the money is still there. You’re like, ‘My God, I’m buying a lot of stuff on Amazon, my house is like a market right now, and the account remains the same. Even though the photos have leaked, it was only four or five photos. People think OnlyFans is just porn, but it’s not only that. It’s a platform to show your daily life, your fights, the things you do. I’m very happy with OnlyFans.“

Jessica Andrade is slated to return to the Octagon later this month at UFC 266 for a flyweight bout with Cynthia Calvillo.