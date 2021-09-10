Jake Paul says Tommy Fury is most likely next after Tyron Woodley ‘f****d up’ rematch

Jake Paul has his eyes set on Tommy Fury next.

After Paul earned a split decision victory over Tyron Woodley at the end of August, it appeared the two agreed to a rematch in the ring, but nothing has been finalized since. According to Paul, with Woodley not getting the tattoo, he says the rematch is likely off the table.

“I’m like, ‘Where’s the tattoo?’ Now he’s saying you have to sign the contract and then I’ll get the tattoo,” Paul said on the Full Send podcast (via MMAFighting). “The tattoo was a bet before this fight. It was the loser had to get the tattoo. So now he’s trying to change it to make it for the rematch. It doesn’t make sense [to fight him again]. If he would have gotten the tattoo now and that clip goes viral and everyone’s like ‘Jake do it,’ I’d be like, ‘I kind of have to do this.’ But he f*cked up.

“He’s saying, ‘Oh, I’ll get it once you sign the contract.’ No, you f*cked up,” Paul continued. “Just get the tattoo and let me decide from there. But I think it’s on to bigger and better things. I want to fight a real boxer. We’ll see what the cards have in store.”

With the Woodley rematch likely off the table, who Jake Paul will fight next is uncertain. However, he says Tommy Fury seems like the next logical fight as he’s a real boxer and would be able to sell the fight.

“I think Tommy Fury’s probably at the top of that list,” Paul said when asked who was next for him. “He’s skilled. He’s undefeated. He’s [Tyson Fury’s brother] and he’s a real boxer. He has like four million followers on Instagram, good engagement. He has the fans from the relationship thing, like they fell in love on a show or some sh*t like that.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Paul is interested in fighting Fury next as many expected that to happen. Fury signed a two-fight deal with Showtime and fought Paul’s training partner in the first fight. They also had a backstage encounter which will only hype up the bout.

Would you like to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury next?