WBC president reveals Jake Paul will be ranked if he beats Tommy Fury: “He deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has”

Jake Paul can be a ranked WBC cruiserweight if he beats Tommy Fury next week.

Paul is currently 6-0 as a pro and is set to face Fury on February 26 in Saudi Arabia in a big fight for both men. The bout has been scheduled twice previously but Fury withdrew both times, and that has only added to the anticipation of the fight.

Heading into the fight, both Paul and Fury are confident they will win by KO. But, if Paul wins, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed he will earn a cruiserweight world ranking.

“Jake Paul has been close to the WBC for several years, starting with the first event promoted in the UK when his brother, Logan, fought KSI. On that night Jake won the WBC amateur belt in the undercard fights,” the WBC said to Sky Sports. “Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and the WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone. He deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has. He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin. Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers.”

The news shouldn’t be surprising as the WBC has been open about potentially ranking Jake Paul in the past. As well, it is a step in the right direction for Paul who has been vocal in saying he wants to be a world champion in boxing.

“I want to become a world champion. I’m going to become a world champion, and these fights are all just stepping stones to get there. I’m slowly improving,” Paul said to Sky Sports. “I’ve sparred against world champions and done phenomenal against them, so who knows what can happen in two to three years from now when I go into my athletic prime? I’m starting to really, really get this sport and all aspects of it. It’s really actually scary what could possibly happen. I think not only will I become a world champion, I think I will be a dominant world champion and knock someone out for the belt.”

Paul is coming off a decision win over Anderson Silva back in October and before that, he had back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley.

Do you think Jake Paul will become a world champ in boxing?