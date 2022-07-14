Jessica Andrade claims UFC champion Carla Esparza blocked her on social media after she requested a fight

Jessica Andrade has claimed Carla Esparza blocked her on social media after she asked to fight her for the title.

While she may be moving back up to flyweight for a showdown with Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris, Jessica Andrade still very much has her eyes on the prize at strawweight – the division in which she won her first world title in the UFC.

The 30-year-old has usually been quite respectful towards her opponents but in recent times, she’s been fairly aggressive in calling for a future title shot against Carla Esparza.

Esparza, who won the belt from Rose Namajunas earlier this year in a controversial decision win, has reportedly blocked the Brazilian on Twitter.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

That is if Andrade is to be believed in the following interview with Ag. Fight.

“I’ve always been asking to fight her,” Andrade said. “My first fight at 115 was to be with her and she didn’t want to, because the Brazilians didn’t [make] weight because I had fought Claudia [Gadelha] and she hadn’t beaten her. After I fought Jessica Penne and hit the weight without a problem, I talked to Carla to fight again. She didn’t want to, she blocked me from social media to this day. I can’t see anything of her and it’s part of the game.

“There’s going to come a time when she’s going to have nowhere to run,” she concluded. “After my fight, the idea is to go back to 115, face Zhang Weili, and whoever wins goes to the title shot.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA Mania

For now, Esparza looks set to defend her belt for the first time against Weili Zhang after the latter’s knockout success at UFC 275.

Do you think there is a chance we could see Carla Esparza take on Jessica Andrade for the UFC strawweight title in the future?