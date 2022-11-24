Jeremy Stephens says he’s more like a serial killer than anything: “Like a Dahmer, a Bundy”

Jeremy Stephens is comparing himself to serial killers.

Stephens is set to face Natan Schulte on the PFL Championship card on Friday night. The former UFC fighter is coming off a win over Myles Price to snap his seven-fight winless streak as he was 0-6 and one No Contest.

After the win, he says he has gotten his confidence back and says he is coming for blood. With the fact Stephens is coming for blood, he is comparing himself to serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy.

“I’m probably more of, like, a serial killer than anything. Yeah, Dexter, that sounds good. Like, I’ve got that thirst, those urges,” Stephens said to MMAJunkie (via MMANews). “Like a Dahmer, a Bundy. I’m not highlighting these guys, like what they did was sick… Something like that. I have a thirst that I have to satisfy. No disrespect, but I feel like a goddamn serial killer that needs to kill. That might sound a little bit weird, but there’s something about that adrenaline, that feeling, that power. It’s a blood-quenching thirst that I need.”

Stephens snapped winless streak

It is an interesting comparison for Stephens to make, as many wouldn’t compare themselves to serial killers. But, he says he needs to be ready to kill when he steps into the cage which is why he made the comparison.

Jeremy Stephens (29-20 and one No Contest) picked up a split decision win over Myles Price back at PFL 4 in June. In his PFL debut, he dropped a decision to Clay Collard in one of the best fights of the year. The losing skid started back in July of 2018 as he suffered a TKO loss to Jose Aldo. He then lost to Zabit Magomedsharipov and had a No Contest to Yair Rodriguez. In the rematch, he lost to Rodriguez and was then knocked out by Calvin Kattar and suffered a submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot in his last UFC fight.

What do you make of Jeremy Stephens comparing himself to serial killers?