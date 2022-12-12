Jared Gordon issues statement following controversial decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282

Jared Gordon has issued a statement following his controversial defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett last weekend.

In the co-main event of UFC 282, Jared Gordon went head to head with Paddy Pimblett. The two battled it out over three rounds and at the end, many felt as if Gordon had done enough to win.

The judges, however, saw things differently.

Pimblett was awarded a unanimous decision victory by all three judges. It was controversial, made even more so when he suggested that he ‘clearly’ won the contest.

Jared Gordon was heavily praised by fans for his performance and criticized by UFC president Dana White. Now, he’s released a short statement on social media.

I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 11, 2022

“I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it”

Gordon responds to Pimblett loss

Regardless of who you felt won the contest, Jared Gordon should be proud of what he was able to produce. In addition to being the winner in the eyes of the hardcore, he was also able to shine a light on Pimblett’s weaknesses.

Dana White, obviously, doesn’t seem best pleased about the situation. In equal measure, though, one can argue that he’s simply frustrated by how a popular hot prospect of his was able to perform on the big stage.

Nobody is perfect in the MMA game and everyone knows that. Alas, between his community work and his fight style, Jared Gordon is someone who deserves to hold his head high.

How do you feel about the result of the fight between Jared Gordon and Paddy Pimblett? In your own mind, who do you think won? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!