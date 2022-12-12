Jake Paul slams Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282

Jake Paul has slammed Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282.

UFC 282 took place this past Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The lightweight co-main event featured Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA). It was a controversial unanimous decision win for ‘The Baddy’ that has everyone talking. With the win, the Brit remains undefeated in the UFC.

UFC President, Dana White, spoke about the match at the post fight press conference saying:

“I thought that Jared Gordon’s game plan in the third round was horrible. He felt that he had the first two rounds and he went in and pushed him against the fence and I’ve got to go after the ref (Herb Dean), too. A big fight, co-main event, third round, crowd’s going crazy, you’re going to let them stand against the fence the entire fight?”

“But these are the things that happen. What are you going to do? Horrible game plan by Gordon. The ref let it happen and he threw the fight away.”

Obviously White believes it was Gordon who threw the fight away while other fans and fighters alike believe that Gordon was robbed.

Jake Paul has weighed in on the Pimblett vs Gordon fight taking to ‘Twitter‘ saying:

“Being a UFC fighter, with zero rights and no control, is amazing if you are one of Dana White’s favorites. You can even do a food review for free to drive up his views. What a league. Y’all deserve better.”

Paul has had issues with the UFC and Dana White concerning inadequate fighter pay and benefits and has been very vocal about the need for change. This was yet another opportunity for the boxer to dish out more disdain towards the UFC president.

Were you watching this past Saturday? Do you feel Jared Gordon was robbed or are you of the opinion that Pimblett was deserving of the win? Do you agree with Jake Paul's comments towards Dana White?

