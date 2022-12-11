Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon share wholesome exchange backstage following their battle at UFC 282 (Video)

Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon embraced following their UFC 282 showdown.

Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC 282. After three rounds of action, Pimblett was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

With Pimblett’s brash style, one might expect there to be some tension between himself and Gordon after the fight. That ended up not being the case, however. The UFC captured footage of Pimblett and Gordon exchanging pleasantries backstage after the fight.

"You are one tough motherf**ker!" All love between Paddy the Baddy & @JFlashGordonMMA after three rounds. ❤️ #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/gkZ770JqJm — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

“You’re one tough motherf*cker, you know that? Lad, you are one tough motherf*cker, lad,” Pimblett said. “People take them shots and they don’t keep coming forward, lad. You can take a f*cking punch, man. Lad, you can take a f*cking shot, brother.”

Gordon responded to Pimblett’s praise.

“I have no brain,” Gordon said. “You hit me and I’m like, eh. Like every other guy that f*cking hits me, right?”

Fans and media members have criticized the judges of the Pimblett vs. Gordon fight. The general consensus is that Gordon should’ve been awarded the victory. UFC President Dana White appears to disagree, as he told reporters during the UFC 282 post-fight press conference that he felt Gordon coasted in the third round.

“Jared Gordon had a terrible gameplan against Paddy Pimblett. He shouldn’t have coasted through the third round thinking he was up on the scorecards.”

Pimblett is now 4-0 under the UFC banner. He’s on a six-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost a bout since September 2018.