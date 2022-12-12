Nate Diaz slams Darren Till after his submission loss at UFC 282

Nate Diaz has taken to social media in order to trash Darren Till after his submission defeat at UFC 282 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Darren Till fell to his third straight defeat inside the Octagon. He went to war with Dricus du Plessis in a bout that was awarded Fight of the Night honors.

du Plessis was able to neutralise Till and almost stop him with strikes in the first round. In the second, though, we saw the Liverpudlian battle his way back into the contest.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as a slam, full mount and a submission closed the show for the South African sensation in the third.

It was the sort of win that reminded you of just how good du Plessis is. In equal measure, though, it served as a reminder of the downfall we’ve seen from ‘The Gorilla’.

Many fighters and pundits were watching closely to see how he’d fare. That includes Nate Diaz, who issued the following thoughts on social media.

Nate Diaz shares his views on Darren Till pic.twitter.com/O2JRU6XZ1A — 176.37 lb Bendaman🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) December 11, 2022

Diaz, as we know, is currently a free agent after leaving the UFC. He departed in the wake of his own submission win over Tony Ferguson earlier this year.

Diaz goes after Till

Till doesn’t possess the same kind of name value as Diaz. Alas, he’s the kind of guy who is always willing to go out there and put on a show.

He knew that taking on du Plessis was going to be a risk for his middleweight prospects, but he did it anyway. Now, he’s expected to take some time away from active competition in order to figure out what he wants to do next.

