Jewish UFC fighter Natan Levy calls out Kanye West for anti-Semitic comments: “If you got a problem with me or my people, come see me bro”

Jewish UFC fighter Natan Levy has called out Kanye West for his anti-Semitic comments.

Natan Levy, (8-1 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision win over Genaro Valdez (10-2 MMA) this past Saturday, December 3rd, at UFC Orlando.

Levy is also hot over recent comments made by the rapper Kayne West.

It was during a recent appearance on an ‘Infowars’ podcast with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, that West, who called himself a ‘Nazi’, expressed his thoughts on Adolf Hitler, saying:

“I see good things about Hitler. Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I like Hitler.”

Kanye West later doubled down on his messages, tweeting an image of a swastika within the Star of David. The rapper and fashion designer was subsequently suspended from the ‘Twitter‘ platform.

The 31-year-old Natan Levy spoke to the media at UFC Orlando about Kayne West and his anti-Semitic comments:

“I think life is too short to hate. So, for all these hateful people, Sucks for you. I pity you. And other than that, Kanye West, if you got a problem with me or my people, come see me bro.”

Continuing Levy said:

“I am Jewish. It’s what I am. It’s what I was born (as). I’m very proud of it and I will fight for it. I will fight for my people in the octagon or wherever need be. I will not stand for anti-semitism. I won’t stand for any racism. Not around me. Don’t bully anybody around me or I’m gonna find you.”

Apparently if Kanye West is looking for a fight, Levy, who is proud of his Jewish heritage and will not stand for racism of any kind, is ready and waiting for him.

What do you think of Kanye West and his most recent ramblings?

