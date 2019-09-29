Jared Cannonier breaks down UFC 243’s Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Top middleweight contender Jared Cannonier was asked to give his thoughts on next weekend’s main event at UFC 243 between UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim champ Israel Adesanya, as he could potentially be next in line for the belt.

With his knockout win over Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Copenhagen, Cannonier is closing in on a title shot. He’s likely still behind fellow contender Paulo Costa in the title pecking order, but that’s still a great spot for “The Killa Gorilla” to be in. After his TKO win over Hermansson, Cannonier was asked what he thinks about next week’s title fight, and he admitted he’ll be paying close attention to the matchup given he could potentially face the winner of it.

“Professional curiosity is going to have me glued to the screen for that one. I’m also a fan of both of those fighters. Israel especially, I’m a huge fan of his. I’ve been a fan of his before he got into the UFC. It’s going to be a good fight, both are great fighters. Whittaker has done great things. Beating Yoel Romero twice is huge,” Cannonier said.

Despite admitting he will be paying close attention to the fight, Cannonier refused to make a prediction for the fight, saying only that it should be a great matchup for the fans.

“I don’t pick fights. I can give you an analysis but I don’t pick fights. Those are two great fighters and they are going to put on a show for everybody,” Cannonier said.

Cannonier has gone a perfect 3-0 since dropping down to 185lbs following stints at light heavyweight and heavyweight in the Octagon. Since moving down to middleweight, he’s knocked out David Branch, Anderson Silva, and now Hermansson. Costa’s win over Romero likely gives him the upper hand when it comes to the next title shot, but Cannonier isn’t far behind, and an injury to Costa could very well push him into that No. 1 contender role.

Do you want to see Jared Cannonier get the next middleweight title shot after his statement win over Jack Hermansson?