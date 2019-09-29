Cain Velasquez in talks with WWE

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is in talks with several major professional wrestling promotions, including the WWE and AEW.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi shared the news, which came on the heels of a report by wrestling news guru Dave Meltzer. Here’s what Raimondi said.

“Cain Velasquez is in discussions with two prominent pro-wrestling promotions. The former UFC heavyweight champion and his team have been in touch recently with both WWE and AEW about a contract, sources confirmed with ESPN. Dave Meltzer first discussed the info Sunday on Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Velasquez has turned heads since beginning his professional wrestling career this summer for Mexico’s AAA promotion. He has drawn rave reviews from both fans and fellow wrestlers for the incredible athleticism he has shown inside the ring as a big man. He seems to be a natural at professional wrestling, and so it’s no surprise to see him want to make a splash in his new digs. According to the article, in addition to the WWE and AEW, both AAA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are also interested in Velasquez’s services. It seems as though Velasquez has no shortages of suitors at this point.

According to the report, Velasquez is still under contract with the UFC, where he was the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion. However, Velasquez hasn’t fought since a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou earlier this year, and that was his first fight since a 2016 TKO win over Travis Browne. Velasquez has dealt with numerous injuries that have put a halt to his MMA career, and now that he’s having so much success in professional wrestling, it seems like there’s a good chance he could try to make the transition to wrestling permanent.

Do you think Cain Velasquez should retire from MMA and try to make a run for the WWE?