Jan Blachowicz says he will be taking a lengthy layoff after UFC 259, wants Glover Teixeira upon return

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz said he wants a long layoff after beating Israel Adesanya and called for Glover Teixeira next.

Blachowicz pulled off a big upset when he was able to win a unanimous decision over Adesanya in the main event of UFC 259. Blachowicz was counted out by so many people once again leading into this matchup, but he proved he’s the superior mixed martial artist by putting on an absolutely dominant performance over the course of 25 minutes. The win over Adesanya’s marks Blachowicz’s first UFC title defense, with his second likely coming later this year. He just wants to take a break first after going five rounds with Adesanya.

Speaking to the media following UFC 259, Blachowicz said he wants to take at least six months off and said he would fight Teixeira next if he can wait a bit longer to fight. Teixeira last fought in November 2020 and will now have to wait longer (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

Jan: "I'm going to take a short break, minimum half a year… If (Glover) wants to wait a little bit longer, he's going to be my next opponent." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 7, 2021

Teixeira has won five straight fights, including a submission win over Thiago Santos in his last outing to earn the No. 1 contender spot. The Brazilian should have been next in line to fight Blachowicz anyways, but the UFC let Adesanya skip the line and attempt to win a second title. Teixeira, meanwhile, actually trained for this card as the backup fighter just in case something happened to either Blachowicz or Adesanya, but he wasn’t needed. He’s hoping that one Blachowicz is ready to return to the Octagon, that he gets the title shot. Considering Teixeira’s win streak and Blachowicz’s desire to fight him, it makes sense.

