Jan Blachowicz reacts to Daniel Cormier’s scoring of his UFC 259 title fight with Israel Adesanya

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz reacted to Daniel Cormier’s scoring of his UFC 259 title fight with Israel Adesanya.

Blachowicz defeated Adesanya via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 259. The first couple of rounds were close, but most fans thought Blachowicz took at least or two of the first three rounds, and then he easily took the last two rounds universally. However, while most people scored the fight for Blachowicz, Cormier was criticized heavily because he did the commentary for the fight and seemed to ignore a lot of what Blachowicz did. It led to DC taking to social media, later on, to deny having any sort of bias during his call.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Blachowicz shared his thoughts on DC’s call. The Pole said that he hasn’t had a chance to re-watch the fight yet, but based on what he’s heard from fans on social media, it seems like the commentators only saw Adesanya.

“They don’t see me in this fight, they just see Israel. But I don’t know, I don’t care. Maybe they are friends and that’s why. What can I do? Nothing. But anyway, that was not a problem. It is true, I haven’t watched the fight yet,” Blachowicz said.

“I don’t care. He do what he do, he has to live with that, not me. I am just happy. I defend my belt. I am and still the champion. So everything good can happen right now. Nothing can change my happiness inside me. I don’t care.”

Blachowicz is set to return to the Octagon sometime later this year when he takes on No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira. For the first time in two years, Blachowicz is the favorite to win. It seems like he’s already moved on from the commentary and the Adesanya fight, and he’s just looking forward to enjoying some time with his family and celebrate his belt.

