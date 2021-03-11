Daniel Cormier responds to complaints of biased commentary at UFC 259

Former two-division champion turned color commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to complaints about biased commentary during the UFC 259 broadcast.

Cormier joined Jon Anik and Joe Rogan at the commentary desk for UFC 259, which was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Israel Adesanya, who holds the UFC middleweight title.

At least one fan found that Cormier’s commentary during that fight favored Adesanya. Cormier himself, however, is standing by his work.

The former two-division champ addressed his haters on Twitter on Thursday.

I just rewatched. I don’t agree at all. I was actually speaking to Jan and the times he was successful. I had fight 2-2 going into 5 and after watching it again I feel same way. Nothing changed. And btw Jan did bite on a ton of fakes and feints. Izzy didn’t capitalize https://t.co/WTvZ8G0Y4o — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021

“I just rewatched,” Cormier wrote in response to a fan (via MMA Mania). “I don’t agree at all. I was actually speaking to Jan and the times he was successful. I had the fight 2-2 going into (Round) 5 and after watching it again I feel same way. Nothing changed. And by the way, Jan did bite on a ton of fakes and feints. Izzy didn’t capitalize.”

Blachowicz ended up beating Adesanya by unanimous decision, largely on the strength of his takedowns in rounds four and five.

While Cormier confessed to being very impressed by Blachowicz, he also admitted that he still believes the light heavyweight division’s former champion Jon Jones remains its best fighter.

“Even today, for as much as we love Jan Blachowicz and how great he did, I still think that Jones is the best 205-pounder in the world,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani.

Cormier also expressed his belief that a long-desired super fight between Adesanya and Jones has lost its appeal after Adesanya lost to Blachowicz.

“Watching [Adesanya] do what he did at [middleweight] makes you believe he could go with anybody, and because of the skillset, you believe he could beat a Jones,” Cormier said.

What do you think of this rebuttal from Daniel Cormier? How did you feel about his commentary during the UFC 259 main event?