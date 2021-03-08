Jan Blachowicz opens as a rare betting favorite over Glover Teixiera

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz opened up as a rare betting favorite for his upcoming title defense against Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz defended the 205lbs strap for the first time with a unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 259. Blachowicz was the underdog for the Adesanya fight, the 13th time in the UFC that he has been an underdog, and the ninth time he has won a fight as an underdog. It’s been an incredible run for Blachowicz in recent years, having won nine of his last 10 fights overall, and after beating Adesanya, it sets the Pole up with an upcoming title defense against Teixeira sometime later this year.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 259, White confirmed that the promotion is targeting Teixeira vs. Blachowicz to take place later this year for the UFC light heavyweight title. Not long after White’s statement, the sportsbooks released the betting odds for this upcoming proposed title fight. Check out the odds for Teixeira vs. Blachowicz (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Future Events

Jan Blachowicz -190

Glover Teixeira +165

Blachowicz opened up as a -190 betting favorite, meaning a $190 bet would win you $100. As for Teixeira, he opened up as a +165 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $165. Both Blachowicz and Teixeira are two of the oldest fighters at 205lbs, but they are both at the top of their game right now, and this should be a great fight.

Blachowicz has won his last five fights overall, including four of those fights as an underdog, while Teixeira has also won five straight fights, including a submission win over Thiago Santos his last time out. These two veterans match up very well with each other and this should be a fantastic matchup between two of the best light heavyweights in MMA.

Who do you favor in a UFC light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira?