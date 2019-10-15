James Vick issues statement following “super embarrassing” KO loss at UFC Tampa

UFC fighter James Vick has issued a statement following his devastating knockout loss to Niko Price at last weekend’s UFC Tampa event.

Price was able to connect with an upkick square to the jaw of Vick midway through the opening round which put the Texas native out cold.

It was a nasty knockout, and unfortunately marked the third time in his last four fights that James Vick has been knocked out cold.

Prior to being laid out by Price, Vick had suffered ugly knockout losses at the hands of Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker respectively.

‘The Texecutioner, James Vick (13-5 MMA), recently took to Instagram with the following update for his fans.

“Been a couple of days reflecting on everything. I remember a few yrs ago after I had my first loss in the UFC my brother @lockloadedmma sent me this. It is definitely meaning alot to me right now. During this camp I focused so hard on fixing some of the technical issues I have had in the past. Especially keeping my hands up. And I feel I have made significant progress in those areas. Then I go out and get caught with a up kick 😥 such a low percentage move and super embarrassing to get hit with that. Props to my opponent @hybridufc for being able to land that type of move in high level fight. Much respect to you.” James Vick wrote in a message on Instagram. “To the people who support me thank you so much and the ones that don’t I don’t really care. I am going to continue to be me. I am Texas born and raised. A lifelong hunter and outdoorsman so I will continue to hunt and fish and post pictures of this kind of stuff so if this is something you hate then please just unfollow me. I am home now with minimum damage. My CT scan was negative. My lip is busted up and probably have a MCL torn in my right knee from landing on it weirdly. I am at home with my son and family and am at peace at the moment looking forward to the holidays with them. What the future holds only God knows but I have to much to be thankful for and a son that looks up to me to be negative and allow this stuff to keep me down. Thanks to all and God bless.”

Prior to his current four-fight losing skid, James Vick had ironically put together a four-fight winning streak. During that stretch the Texas native defeated Abel Trujilo, Marco Polo Reyes, Joseph Duffy and Francisco Trinaldo.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 14, 2019