Brendan Schaub: Cain Velasquez likely to ‘juice the f**k up’ in WWE

Cain Velasquez is now a part of the WWE universe, and Brendan Schaub believes the former UFC heavyweight champion will rely on performance enhancing drugs to maximize his ability in the ring.
Schaub made this comment about Velasquez, who recently existed the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool, on a recent episode of his Below the Belt podcast.
“I hate to do this, but WWE fans, every single one of your favorite wrestlers is on steroids,” Schaub said when discussing Velasquez (transcript via MMA News). “If you’re gonna play ball, you gotta get dirty. And that’s just part of the game. Why wouldn’t you be? Who gives a f*ck? Why wouldn’t you be? There’s no difference between what they’re doing and what Hollywood’s doing. If you get a call to be Batman, you better juice the f*ck up and be Bruce Wayne. What are you doing? No one actually looks like Bruce Wayne.
“If you’re doing WWE, juice the f*ck up,” Schaub added, speculating that Velasquez will use . “Look like a superhero. You’re on the road 300 days a year, especially with Cain and his injuries, good for him. We’ll see what’s up because he’s never been like jacked. If he gets f*cking Nacho Libre and just f*cking shred city, that’d be so dope. But also him getting out of the USADA testing pool, no sh*t dude. If you wanna be a swimmer, you gotta get wet. If you wanna be a WWE wrestler, you gotta put needles in your ass.”
Cain Velasquez recently issued an emotional statement on his retirement from MMA and his move to pro wrestling. How do you think he’ll perform in the WWE ring? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!
This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/15/2019.