Brendan Schaub: Cain Velasquez likely to ‘juice the f**k up’ in WWE

Cain Velasquez is now a part of the WWE universe, and Brendan Schaub believes the former UFC heavyweight champion will rely on performance enhancing drugs to maximize his ability in the ring.

Schaub made this comment about Velasquez, who recently existed the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool, on a recent episode of his Below the Belt podcast.

“I hate to do this, but WWE fans, every single one of your favorite wrestlers is on steroids,” Schaub said when discussing Velasquez (transcript via MMA News). “If you’re gonna play ball, you gotta get dirty. And that’s just part of the game. Why wouldn’t you be? Who gives a f*ck? Why wouldn’t you be? There’s no difference between what they’re doing and what Hollywood’s doing. If you get a call to be Batman, you better juice the f*ck up and be Bruce Wayne. What are you doing? No one actually looks like Bruce Wayne.