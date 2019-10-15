Michelle Waterson issues statement following loss at UFC Tampa

UFC women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson has issued a statement following her unanimous decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC Tampa.

Waterson released a social media post on Monday expressing her sadness for losing the fight. Here’s what “The Karate Hottie” wrote on Instagram.

“Hello everyone just a quick check in. Took the day to be with my family and my thoughts. Not gonna lie, I’m sad and that’s ok. It’s all good. Just a couple of black eyes… We prepared for victory but that’s the fight game. Yesterday wasn’t my night. As in life when things don’t go our way we say to ourselves “if only” or “what if this, and what if that”.. I’m there right now and I could replay the fight in my mind a million times, but the moment has passed and moving forward is the only direction we go. I have so many things to be grateful for. My husband, my daughter, my family, my friends, my coaches, my teammates, my fans all around ther world, and this beautiful life! Thank you for all the love and energy you give me. It’s a game of inches and I will be back. Thank you @joannajedrzejczyk for sharing the octagon with me and congratulations on your victory. @joshuagomeznm #ufctampa #momchamp” – Michelle Waterson

With the loss, Waterson’s MMA record stands at 17-7 overall and her UFC record dropped to 5-3. She saw her three-fight win streak snapped with the defeat, but still remains one of the top-10 ranked women’s strawweights despite the defeat.

As for what’s next, Michelle Waterson will surely take some time off to heal up after a 25-minute fight that saw her absorb countless strikes from Jedrzejczyk. When she returns to the Octagon, likely in 2020, she will look to get back in the winner’s column and try to get back on the path towards a strawweight title shot.

