Jamahal Hill shares hilarious meme following elbow injury against Paul Craig at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill shared a hilarious meme following his nasty elbow injury suffered against Paul Craig at UFC 263.

Despite being the heavy betting favorite entering the fight on account of his unbeaten 8-0, 1 NC record heading into UFC 263, Hill was finished by Craig early in the first round of their quick, but exciting fight. Craig was able to pull guard quickly in the first round, get Hill to the mat, and then lock him up in an armbar, which Hill refused to tap to. Hill’s elbow then dislocated but referee Al Guinee didn’t see the injury and let the fight go on for a few more seconds, which resulted in Craig smashing Hill with ground strikes to win via TKO.

Fortunately for Hill, it was only an elbow dislocation and not an arm break, which obviously would have kept him on the sidelines for much longer. Because it was a dislocated elbow that was able to be repaired, Hill is already booked for his next fight, and he takes on Jimmy Crute on October 2 at UFC Fight Night card headlined by Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. With Hill now healthy, he can joke about what happened against Paul, and this week he took to his social media to share a hilarious meme about his elbow dislocation.

Hill may have lost to Craig, but at just 30 years old and in a division where many of the top fighters are in their late 30s, he has plenty of time to turn things around, get back into the win column, and become a rising star once again. Prior to the loss to Craig, Hill had finished Ovince Saint Preux, and he will be looking to do the same when he fights Crute.

