Conor McGregor squashes beef with Daniel Cormier: “Respect Daniel, carry on, God bless”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has seemingly squashed his beef with Daniel Cormier, tweeting out to “respect Daniel, carry on, God bless.”

McGregor has been taking some shots on social media as of late at several other fighters, and Cormier was one of the ones who he had some critical things to say about, including suggesting that DC was intoxicated before a pre-UFC 264 media event. It looks like the Irishman and DC are finally squashing their beef, however. On Wednesday, Cormier took to his podcast with Ryan Clark to release his list of the top-five must-see fighters in UFC history, and the man who was at the top of the list was McGregor. It was seemingly an example of DC extending an olive brand, and it looks like McGregor has accepted it.

Taking to his social media to react to Cormier’s list, McGregor squashed his beef with DC.

Fair, although I would say I am 1 thru 5 before other comes in, but I understand. Respect Daniel, carry on, god bless. Nice one mate, get a bottle of 12 onto the set now. You were seen! @ProperWhiskey has landed The Big P 12 🇮🇪 @laura_sanko @espn #tasty #forbesnumber1 pic.twitter.com/c1keOU2Qyj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2021

It’s good to see that McGregor and Cormier have seemingly settled their rivalry, as it kind of came out of left field in the first place. While Cormier has been critical of McGregor’s fighting abilities in the wake of his UFC 264 TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, it was still rather bizarre to see the Irishman take a shot at Cormier since he is not an active fighter and he is far above his weight class. Still, it looks like the two have finally come to a truce, and now McGregor will likely move on from his beef with DC and take shots at another fighter.

Are you glad Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier have seemingly squashed their beef?