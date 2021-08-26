Tyron Woodley and his family get into heated argument with Team Jake Paul at boxing press conference (Video)

Former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley and his family got into a heated argument with Team Jake Paul at their boxing press conference.

Woodley and Paul had their pre-fight press conference on Thursday, and ahead of the fight, there was a lot of trash-talking between the two camps, as expected. However, things got personal when a member of Paul’s camp made a comment about Woodley’s mom, who is often in the front row for his fights. After Team Jake Paul made the comment, Woodley’s sister got into it with a member of Team Paul, which led to a heated argument between both camps. Take a look at the crazy scene that went down via MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.

Very ugly scene here. All hell has broken loose after a member of Paul’s team got into it with Woodley’s mom — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Very ugly scene here. All hell has broken loose after a member of Paul’s team got into it with Woodley’s mom

Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there pic.twitter.com/EnKXkI8abg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there

Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him pic.twitter.com/BaV573ZFu0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him

It was an ugly scene, to be sure, but thankfully it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt. Of course, even though no one likely wanted to get Woodley’s family involved in the fight between Paul and “The Chosen One,” now that Woodley’s mother and family have been brought into the mix, it makes this Sunday’s boxing match that much more personal.

Despite being a former UFC champion, the 39-year-old Woodley enters this weekend’s boxing match against Paul as a +160 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win $160. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Paul is a -200 betting favorite, meaning a $200 bet would win $100. Despite Paul having just three pro boxing matches, he is the favorite here.

How excited are you for this Sunday night’s boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley?