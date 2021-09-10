Jamahal Hill admits elbow dislocation against Paul Craig was karma for “disrespecting the game”

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill admitted his elbow dislocation against Paul Craig was karma for “disrespecting the game.”

Hill suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in MMA this year when he had his arm twisted by Craig during their light heavyweight bout back at UFC 263 in June. While it appeared as though Hill had broken his arm at first, he was thankfully able to walk away with only his elbow being dislocated. Because it wasn’t a fracture, the doctors were able to fix the dislocated elbow, and now Hill returns in December when he takes on Jimmy Crute.

While some fighters would have been down in the dumps following such a brutal defeat, Hill has taken the high road in the months following his injury. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com in a recent interview, Hill explained why it was his own fault that he had his arm dislocated.

“I already knew what I had done right when it happened, I knew the error I had made. Me losing is nothing short of me paying for disrespecting the game. I disrespected the game in a way that, anybody who loves this game and strives in this game – which is most of the top guys – they don’t do. If you want to be one of those top guys you don’t do what I did,” Hill said.

“I felt like all I had to do is show up. I truly, truly felt like all I had to do it show up. Any concerns or anything I might have been unsure of or any narratives, I filled it with arrogance. There’s a difference between confidence and arrogance. It was just flat out arrogance. I was taught a lesson and I can’t be that way.”

Do you think Jamahal Hill will be able to bounce back from his elbow dislocation defeat to Paul Craig and get a win over Jimmy Crute?