Vitor Belfort still gunning for Oscar De La Hoya following Evander Holyfield boxing match

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort says he is still gunning for Oscar De La Hoya following this weekend’s Evander Holyfield boxing match.

Belfort was supposed to take on De La Hoya in the main event of Saturday’s Triller Fight Club boxing pay-per-view card, but the fight was scrapped last week after De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19. With De La Hoya unable to fight, Trilller was able to sign Holyfield to take on Belfort, although the fight had to be moved to Florida to accommodate Holyfield stepping up on short notice, after California wouldn’t sanction the legend to fight.

Although Belfort has his hands full against Holyfield this Saturday night, he is making sure that De La Hoya knows that he isn’t going to be able to get away from fighting him so easily. As far as Belfort goes, the boxing match with De La Hoya is the one that the fans truly wanted to see, and “The Phenom” hopes he can fight the legend by the end of 2021.

“I’m going after you, Oscar. I want to melt that gold pot. I just hope he’s good. I hope he’s healthy. That’s my No. 1 concern – his life. We’re in this pandemic and it’s crazy, but that’s the fight to make,” Belfort said (via MMAjunkie.com). “We’re going to have to make it. I think Triller is going to make it happen by the end of the year. It’s not (over). The fans want that fight so it’s going to happen.”

We shall see what happens when Belfort takes on Holyfield this weekend in a fight that could set up the Brazilian with a grudge match against De La Hoya by year’s end.

Do you think Vitor Belfort will defeat Evander Holyfield this Saturday night and set up a boxing match against Oscar De La Hoya later this year?