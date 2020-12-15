Jake Paul’s response to Nate Diaz resulted in the ‘Stockton Slugger’ sending a warning to Logan

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz was clearly not impressed with the response he received from Jake Paul earlier this evening.

On Monday afternoon the ‘Stockton Slugger’ took to Twitter where he slammed the Youtuber for his 50 million dollar callout of Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul had released a video insinuating that the Irish fighter was “scared” to sign a contract to fight him in the squared circle.

Paul’s comments in the now infamous video clearly struck a nerve with Nat Diaz who responded by sharing the following post.

“Jake Paul you need your ass beat for free you spoiled fuck. You can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that.” – Diaz wrote on Twitter.

While not tagged in Nate’s actual post, Jake Paul clearly caught win of the UFC stars comments. The Youtube sensation replied by the following messages:

You saw what happened to the other Nate. https://t.co/Uq5LY2tQaS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

“You saw what happened to the other Nate.” Paul wrote in reference to his knockout victory over Nate Robinson last month.

Aye @NateDiaz209 I already beat your boy up come get your mans then you can get the smoke too pic.twitter.com/a55sMs5jox — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

“Aye Nate Diaz, I already beat your boy up come get your mans then you can get the smoke too.” Jake Paul shared in a second post.

I really beat your boy up 😂😂@NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/6QRXZlJim5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

“I really beat you boy up.” Paul wrote in his final post.

The barrage of messages triggered Nate Diaz to respond by issuing a warning to Jake’s older brother in Logan Paul.

@LoganPaul check this little ho bitch before someone does — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

“Logan Paul check this little ho bitch before someone does.” – Diaz wrote, this time tagging the eldest Paul brother.

Nate has not competed since UFC 244 in December of 2019 where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in a bout for the promotions BMF Title.

The beef between the Diaz and Paul brothers have some folks, including Josh Thomson, calling for a double main event pay-per-view to settle the feud.

Do you think this something will actually come from this social media feud between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!