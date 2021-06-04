Jake Paul trashes the UFC over fighter pay: “F*ck Dana White”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul absolutely trashed the UFC over its fighter pay, lashing out at UFC president Dana White in his latest rant.

Paul returns to the boxing ring this summer when he takes on former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley in a high-profile match on Showtime PPV. Ahead of the big fight, Woodley and Paul had their first staredown on Thursday night. Paul took the microphone following the faceoff and went off on an expletive-filled rant against the UFC and its fighter pay.

Check out the clip of Paul lashing out at the UFC and White via former UFC fighter Jimi Manuwa. It will be interesting to see if White sees these comments and responds to them.

No lies told !!! Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/aAD5io3XRL — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 3, 2021

“There’s a movement moving forwards that is going to show that fighters should be getting paid more. It’s unfair. The UFC fighter’s don’t have fair pay. Out of all the sports, the percentage that the owners get versus the athlete, they’re the lowest. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, that fight should happen. Dana White, pay them the $10 million. He’s taking their money. They’re the ones making the content. They’re the ones who get in the ring risking their life,” Paul said (h/t Tim Bissell of Bloody Elbow). “Chris Weidman goes in, snaps his leg in half, what’s that look like? He may never be able to fight again and provide for his family. These fighters are risking their lives. You can quite literally die in the ring and they need to be compensated more. I’m a big proponent of that movement and being in control. It’s just like music labels, same thing, these artists are getting owned and get locked up into these shitty contracts and they don’t know what to do. So f*ck that shit. F*ck Dana White.”

Do you think Jake Paul has a point about UFC fighter pay?