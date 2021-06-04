UFC Vegas 28 weigh-in results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Augusto Sakai on point for main event

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 28 took place on Friday in Las Vegas and all 28 of the fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

The main event of UFC Vegas 28 sees Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai lock horns in a clash of top-10 ranked heavyweights. Rozenstruik is 5-2 overall in the UFC but he is coming off of a tough loss to Ciryl Gane in his last fight, while Sakai is 4-1 in the UFC and coming off of a brutal TKO defeat to Alistair Overeem. For both men to remain in title contention in a stacked division they will need to go in there and get the win here.

The co-main event also features heavyweights as Walt Harris takes on Marcin Tybura. Harris is coming off of back-to-back knockout losses while Tybura has won his last four fights in a row and has been looking great as of late. Both fighters are ranked in the top-15 so this is an important fight as far as the heavyweight division rankings are concerned.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 28 weigh-in results below (via UFC.com).

UFC Vegas 28 main card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254) vs Augusto Sakai (255.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Walt Harris (264) vs Marcin Tybura (251)

Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze (186) vs Laureano Staropoli (185)

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs Miguel Baeza (171)

Middleweight Bout: Duško Todorović (186) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Middleweight Bout: Tom Breese (186) vs Antonio Arroyo (186)

UFC Vegas 28 preliminary card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Ariane Lipski (124.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser (242) vs Ilir Latifi (240)

Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (169.5) vs Muslim Salikhov (171)

Featherweight Bout: Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs Kamuela Kirk (146)

Lightweight Bout: Alan Patrick (154.5) vs Mason Jones (156)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs Tabatha Ricci (124.5)

Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson (145) vs Youssef Zalal (146)

Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles (155) vs Jordan Leavitt (156)

