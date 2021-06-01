Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match officially announced for August 28

The highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match has been officially announced for August 28 and will air live on Showtime PPV.

Paul and Woodley have been connected to a potential boxing match ever since Paul knocked out Woodley’s longtime friend and teammate Ben Askren in April. The two were able to strike a deal and they will meet on August 28 on Showtime. On Tuesday, Paul took to his social media to officially reveal the fight against Woodley, and talk some trash, too.

It’s official I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against @twooodley a 5 time UFC Champion known for his knockout power. Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list. Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds. Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA….let’s get it on. It’s Showtime. @showtimeboxing @mostvaluablepromotions

Paul (3-0 boxing) has won all three of his professional boxing matches, while Woodley (0-0 boxing) will be making his debut in boxing following a long career in mixed martial arts. Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion and he is by far the best fighter that Paul has ever fought, but it’s also worth noting that Woodley lost his last four UFC fights.

Who do you think wins this boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley?