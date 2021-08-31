Jake Paul claims he’s ‘retired’ after defeating Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has claimed he is now a retired boxer.

Paul won his fourth professional bout on Sunday as he defeated former UFC welterweight champ, Tyron Woodley by split decision. Although it was ruled a split, most media members thought it was a clear win for Paul who threw more volume and landed more shots than Woodley. However, “The Chosen One” did rock Paul in the fourth and nearly dropped him but it wasn’t enough.

Since the win, many wondered what would be next for Paul, but the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer has said he is retired.

Updated status: Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Although Jake Paul said he’s now a retired boxer, it’s highly unlikely he will stick to that. He is becoming a massive star in combat sports and regardless of who he faces it will be a big fight. We have also seen combat sports athletes retire from time to time and not mean it, like Conor McGregor.

Paul also said he was the new face of the fight game and listed several next opponents after the fight. With that, it seems unlikely his retirement is for real.

“Who’s doing it bro?” Paul asked MMA Junkie. “This is crazy – selling out this whole-ass arena, a whole different audience. This wasn’t a boxing audience here tonight, doing a bigger gate, more revenue than Conor McGregor in his 18th fight, selling hundreds and tens and thousands and millions of pay-per-views. I need a moment to reflect on this sh*t. I’ve been going on nonstop for 18 months, and we’ll see what’s next.”

Jake Paul also believes he is taking over combat sports and Sunday night proved that.

“There’s a new face of the fight game,” Paul said. “That’s it. Tonight showed my ability. It got more people interested. The biggest names in the sport are tweeting about me, so it’s already on a whole other level now.”

