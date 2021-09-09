Anderson Silva tells Tito Ortiz if he doesn’t make weight ‘don’t come fight’

Anderson Silva has made it clear if Tito Ortiz doesn’t make weight the fight is off.

Ortiz has been vocal that he will have a hard time making the 195-pound weight limit for his boxing match against Silva. Right when the fight was made, Ortiz was mad that the Brazilian was making him cut all the extra weight and he has said he may not make it.

“There was a little bit of negotiating on his part,” Ortiz said to TMZ Sports about Silva making him cut weight. “I had a lot of respect for this guy, and he did what he did for the contract, I kind of just lost respect for him, man. He wants me down at 195. He’s fought at 205 over six times in his career. And he wants me down at 195, so it shows he’s afraid of my power. People don’t realize I’m a pretty decent puncher and I’ve gotten better over the last six years. I’ve gotten really good the last three to four years. I dunno, but hey.”

If Tito Ortiz doesn’t make the weight, Anderson Silva hints that the fight would be off.

“When you come to fight, you don’t cut the weight, you don’t make the weight, don’t come fight,” Silva said to MMAJunkie about Ortiz. “That’s the point, I have nothing to talk about that, there’s no excuse.”

Anderson Silva returned to boxing back in June as he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Uriah Hall and he was released by the UFC.

Tito Ortiz, meanwhile, will be making his boxing debut on Saturday night on Triller Fight Club against Silva. He last fought in MMA back in 2019 where he beat Alberto Del Rio by submission in Combate Americas. Prior to that, he knocked out Chuck Liddell in 2018 in the lone Golden Boy MMA card after submitting Chael Sonnen in 2017 in Bellator.

