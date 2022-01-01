Jake Paul responds to Dana White’s testing challenge with unique ultimatum

Jake Paul has responded with a ultimatum after being offered a testing challenge by UFC President Dana White.

After Paul extended his perfect record to 5-0 earlier this month by knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, he proceeded to put Dana White on blast.

“I just knocked out a five time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get (Nate) Diaz, please let me get (Jorge) Masvidal. Cause I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you, Dana.” – Jake Paul said after sleeping Tyron Woodley in Tampa.

In addition to taunting White about fighter pay, Paul also accused the UFC boss of being a cocaine user.

Dana White addressed Jake Paul’s accusations and criticisms during a a recent interview on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas” (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said.“This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

Dana White continued to take digs at Jake Paul:

“No (scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract). You notice how he wants to fight f*cking everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bullsh*t. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

Jake Paul took a couple of days to digest the comments from Dana White, but has now offered a unique ultimatum to the UFC President on Twitter.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

“Happy new year Dana White. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:

1. Increase minimum fighter pay to $50k (it’s 12k currently)

2. Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of the UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021)

3. Provide long term health care to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig… Imagine if the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.

You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with the UFC to fight weak chin Jorge Masvidal.”

Do you think Dana White will entertain this offer from Jake Paul? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!