Chael Sonnen advises fighters to “take less money” for the right platform: “I’ve never loved the idea of a fighter being a whore”

Chael Sonnen has shared some advice for his fellow fighters explaining how taking less money for the right platform can prove lucrative.

The former UFC title challenger, Sonnen (31-17-1 MMA), recently shared a video on his YouTube channel where he suggested that taking the ‘biggest offer’ is not always the smartest move for a fighter.

“I’ve never loved the idea of a fighter being a whore. The ‘whoever’s got the most money, that’s where I’m going to go’ (attitude). I’d encourage you that first and foremost is platform and opportunity for exposure.” Sonnen said. “Take less money for the right platform that’s in line with you, your brand, your goals, your potential sponsors and your base. It comes right down to the simplest of forums, your social media. What do they think is cool? And who can get the most eyeballs? That’s where I would start, then comes the money.”

Chael Sonnen’s words of wisdom come in the wake of Francis Ngannou’s very public contractual dispute with the UFC.

Ngannou is competing in the final fight of his current contract on January 22nd in Anaheim when he squares off with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. It could be the last time we see ‘The Predator’, 35, inside the Octagon, as he’s refused to sign a contract extension with the promotion.

Marquel Martin, the agent of Ngannou, recently provided the following insight on his clients negotiations with the UFC.

“Let me make this clear: It’s not all about money,” Martin said. “It is 1000 percent not all about money, and they know that. But at the end of the day, the UFC has a business model, that’s how they run it with all their fighters. They can’t put themselves in a situation to establish a precedent that negatively reflects [on] them, so that’s kind of the rub. If they had an offer that made sense for them and for Francis, we’re open to entertain it. They’ve made it pretty clear where they’re at, so it’s an unfortunate, and I hate to say this, but it feels like a standoff.”

Do you agree with the advice Chael Sonnen shared for free agent fighters?