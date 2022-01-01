Michael Chandler responds to callout from Tony Ferguson: “I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref”

Michael Chandler has responded to Tony Ferguson after ‘El Cucuy’ accused him of delaying a upcoming ass whooping.

Ferguson (25-6 MMA), the promotions former interim lightweight title holder, has not competed since suffering a lopsided decision loss to Beneil Dariush at May’s UFC 262 event.

That setback marked Tony’s third in a row and had many pundits calling for his retirement. The 37-year-old quickly dispelled any notions of hanging up his gloves and has since began campaigning for fights with Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.

“It ain’t over yet Mcgavin’… The way I see it… We’ve only just begun.” – Ferguson said following UFC 262, quoting a line from the comedy film Happy Gilmore. “Retire & give these MF’s a break!? No, I don’t think so. Not on my watch… Now I’m pissed.”

In his latest online effort, Tony Ferguson accused Michael Chandler of delaying his deserved ass whooping.

“There’s My Bitch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ” – Ferguson posted on Twitter.

It did not take long for ‘El Cucuy’ to receive a response from the former Bellator champion, as Michael Chandler quickly fired back with the following words of warning.

Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect…you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 1, 2022

“Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect…you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens.”

Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA) most recently competed at November’s UFC 268 event, where he suffered his second straight defeat to Justin Gaethje.

Would you like to see the UFC book a fight between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!