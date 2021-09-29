Jake Paul releases cringey video responding to Tyron Woodley getting the ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo

Jake Paul has released a cringy video responding to Tyron Woodley finally getting the I love Jake Paul tattoo.

In the lead-up to their boxing match, they agreed that the loser of the fight would get a tattoo. Yet, in the ring, Paul said if Woodley got the tattoo he would get the rematch, but time passed. Yet, finally, the former UFC welterweight champ got it, and the YouTuber mocked him in a YouTube video.

“No way did a grown-ass man just get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul,’” Paul said in a video he released on his YouTube channel. “This is my official response to Tyron Woodley getting the tattoo.”

Paul then pulled a piece of paper out of his mouth that said ‘I love you too’ and said “Can I grab those cheeks now, papi?”

Although Jake Paul mocked Tyron Woodley for getting the tattoo, it could very well set up the rematch. Given the storyline is there with the tattoo and that the fight was a split decision, the rematch would likely sell just as good if not better than the first fight.

However, there has been no word from either side on if a rematch will be next. If it isn’t, Jake Paul has hinted at a fight with Tommy Fury.

“He is the quote-unquote boxer,” Paul said to ESPN. “He comes from a legendary bloodline. People keep saying, ‘Fight a real boxer, fight a real boxer.’ So that fight is definitely interesting to me. I don’t know if his name is big enough. We’re still looking at the pay-per-view numbers that came in from the UK.”

Regardless of who he fights next, Jake Paul’s next boxing match will be another big fight as he continues on his boxing journey.

What do you make of Jake Paul’s cringy video responding to Tyron Woodley?