Israel Adesanya blasts Jon Jones after recent arrest: ‘He’s gonna f**k up again, he can’t help it’

Israel Adesanya has taken a shot at Jon Jones after his recent arrest.

On Friday morning in Las Vegas, just hours after he was being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson, Jones was arrested. The news surprised many, due to the fact just hours before, Jones said he’s staying out of trouble and was preparing for his move to heavyweight. However, he was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony injuring and tampering with a vehicle. For Adesanya, he says he wasn’t surprised to hear the news of “Bones” being arrested.

I’m sure y’all will give him “one more chance” lol. I swear I said he’s gonna fuck up again, he can’t help it. Now here we are. I’ve made mistakes in my time, I learn from them. I don’t think this is the first time this has happened in his house. But yea…posi vibez goiz 🌻✨ pic.twitter.com/i6i3N6O3s3 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 28, 2021

“I’m sure y’all will give him “one more chance” lol. I swear I said he’s gonna fuck up again, he can’t help it. Now here we are. I’ve made mistakes in my time, I learn from them. I don’t think this is the first time this has happened in his house. But yea…posi vibez goiz,” Adesanya tweeted.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones do have a rivalry as the two have taken shots at one another in the past. With that, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Adesanya comment and take a shot at Jones, and he also isn’t the only one as even Dana White blasted Jones for getting arrested again.

“It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones, here we are again,” White said to the media about Jones’ arrest. “It’s like it’s not even shocking anymore, when we bring him here it’s almost expected. You can’t even get him into Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame, it’s a problem. This guy has a lot of demons, man, a lot of demons.”

Israel Adesanya is expected to defend his middleweight title early next year in a rematch against Robert Whittaker.

