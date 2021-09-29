Jon Jones vows to leave alcohol in his past forever following latest arrest

Jon Jones has posted a video of him working out on his Instagram story with several messages on the video. It’s the first time Jones has posted or said anything since his release on Friday.

On Friday morning in Las Vegas, just hours after he was being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson, Jones was arrested. The news surprised many, due to the fact just hours before, Jones said he’s staying out of trouble and was preparing for his move to heavyweight. However, he was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony injuring and tampering with a vehicle. The news was disappointing for many and now “Bones” has opened up on it.

Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/L89i0pP0Rw — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 29, 2021

“I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can’t handle it anymore, I will leave alcohol forever… Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life… Now is the time to work harder than ever… What the devil means for bad, God means for good… Get right back on my horse,” Jones wrote in a video posted on his Instagram story.

The hope for many is Jon Jones gets the help he needs as even UFC president, Dana White said whenever Jones comes to Las Vegas he gets in trouble. For now, however, his fighting career will no doubt be on pause as he deals with his own problems and legal trouble.

Jones has not fought since UFC 247 where he beat Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. Following that, he vacated his belt and has been planning a move to heavyweight. In his career, he holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua, Rashad Evans, and Glover Teixeira among others.

